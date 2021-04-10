HyperCash Price Hits $1.88 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. HyperCash has a market cap of $84.58 million and approximately $26.84 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,445.67 or 0.99960048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.96 or 0.00477866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.00322101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.71 or 0.00738724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00100905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003900 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

