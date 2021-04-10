HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $92,784.13 and approximately $31.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00615455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

