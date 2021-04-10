ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00294583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.67 or 0.00749066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.60 or 0.99466479 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.16 or 0.00711744 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

