IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in IDACORP by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in IDACORP by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDACORP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

NYSE:IDA opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

