Ideaology (IDEA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $699,700.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Ideaology has a market cap of $6.43 million and $699,700.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00054882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00621945 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040464 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

