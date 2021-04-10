IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $519.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEXX’s solid organic-revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 is impressive. Strong sales at the CAG and LPD arms drove the top line. Sustained strong global trends in pet healthcare supported sturdy gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues. Robust performance in major geographies and margin expansions are also encouraging. IDEXX’s OPTI Medical Systems’ COVID-19 human PCR testing also drove the top line. IDEXX’s strong outlook for 2021 instills investors’ confidence. IDEXX’s fourth quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, IDEXX’s shares have outperformed its industry. Yet, the pandemic-led constraint on new CAG instrument placement levels and a weak capital structure are worrying. Other issues like foreign exchange fluctuations and impact of third-party distribution persist.”

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDXX opened at $502.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $246.40 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

