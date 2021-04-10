Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.31

Shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.31 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Independent Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,335,928 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £98.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.82.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

