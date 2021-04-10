Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits One Day Volume of $795,120.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00008744 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $795,120.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00293908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00754361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.11 or 0.99490219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.24 or 0.00770866 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

