Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innate Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $336.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

