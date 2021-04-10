Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post $59.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.38 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Inseego reported sales of $56.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $282.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $287.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.11 million, with estimates ranging from $318.21 million to $373.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Inseego has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after buying an additional 366,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

