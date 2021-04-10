Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,505,251.44 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 720,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,775,427.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 40,763 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,602.30.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $209.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.