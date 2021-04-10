Insider Selling: Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Sells $866,400.00 in Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $115,576.30.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $7.73 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

