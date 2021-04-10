Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells $176,448.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00.

NYSE DRI opened at $143.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

