Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,967,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $21,951,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.