Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $242,401.95 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

