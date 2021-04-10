Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $75.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Oracle by 24,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.