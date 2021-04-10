Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells 22,118 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $797,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHAT. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,814,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.