Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $159,667.20 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $255,157.08.

On Monday, February 8th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,051 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $433,880.90.

On Friday, February 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $134,830.44.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

