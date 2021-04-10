Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 788,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,363.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

RDI stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

