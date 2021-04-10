Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 85,258 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunrun stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $311,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.