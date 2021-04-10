Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carin L. Fike also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Kroger alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Carin L. Fike sold 470 shares of The Kroger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $16,802.50.

The Kroger stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.