Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $14,832.00.

Shares of USM stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

