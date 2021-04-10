Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Sells $620,162.28 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE X opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

