Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $158.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Installed Building Products traded as high as $121.29 and last traded at $121.29. 2,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.77.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $23,304,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

