Insured Finance Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and $682,724.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00295649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00749335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,671.85 or 0.99038212 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00712264 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,117,287 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.