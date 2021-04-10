International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMXI. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

IMXI stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 163,314 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in International Money Express by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 1,601,269 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in International Money Express by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

