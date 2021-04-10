Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $428.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1 year low of $244.56 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

