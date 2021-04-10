Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

