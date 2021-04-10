Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 458.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $198.75 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.