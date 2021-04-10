Investors Purchase High Volume of Forestar Group Call Options (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,429% compared to the average daily volume of 183 call options.

Forestar Group stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forestar Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forestar Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

