Investors Purchase High Volume of MKS Instruments Call Options (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,258 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,171% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI opened at $191.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

