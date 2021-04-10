iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.