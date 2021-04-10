iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 665.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

