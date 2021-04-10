iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.99% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.30 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

