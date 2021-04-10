iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

