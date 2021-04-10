iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 339,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,035,000 after acquiring an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

