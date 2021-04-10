iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.