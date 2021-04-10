iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.14. 1,142,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,696. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

