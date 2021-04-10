iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.