iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Sells $208,761.84 in Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Peck sold 36,193 shares of iSun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $546,876.23.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $718,461.14.

ISUN opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15. iSun, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

