Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITMR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 52,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

