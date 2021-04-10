iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 5,783 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ITOS opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,237,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.