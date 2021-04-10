iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.