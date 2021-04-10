ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITM Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

