Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Loparco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

