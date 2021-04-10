Jade Currency Market Capitalization Tops $146,775.93 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded up 112.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $146,775.93 and approximately $1,962.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00294675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00750653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,205.71 or 0.99866477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714238 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

