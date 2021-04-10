James E. Besser Sells 400,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider James E. Besser sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $4,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,064,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

