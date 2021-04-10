James Joughin Purchases 55,500 Shares of Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) insider James Joughin bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.00 ($14,271.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Get Spirit Technology Solutions alerts:

Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services to small and medium size businesses in Australia. It offers managed IT services, including enterprise grade managed Wi-Fi, cyber security, networking, disaster recovery, online backup, and desktop/laptop maintenance services, as well as infrastructure as a service; and Internet services for apartments, green fields, students, and connected communities, as well as for business.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.