James R. Chambers Sells 10,000 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BIG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

