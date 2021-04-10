James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point raised their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in James River Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $48.72. 115,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

